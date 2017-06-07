Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with the emir of Qatar on Wednesday and offered help in resolving the diplomatic crisis with its Arab neighbours, including a White House meeting, the White House said.
"The president emphasized the importance of all countries in the region working together to prevent the financing of terrorist organizations and stop the promotion of extremist ideology" in his call with Qatari ruler Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the White House said.
Trump offered to help resolve the diplomatic crisis, including through a White House meeting, the statement said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia's new crown prince and likely next king shares U.S. President Donald Trump's hawkish view of Iran, but a more confrontational approach towards Tehran carries a risk of escalation in an unstable region, current and former U.S. officials said.