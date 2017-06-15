After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
DUBAI Turkey is not taking sides in a dispute between Qatar and its Gulf Arab neighbours, Turkey's foreign minister said on Thursday during a Gulf tour, according to Arabic media reports.
"Turkey stands on the same distance from Qatar and Saudi Arabia," Kuwait's Arabic language al-Qabas newspaper quoted the minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, as telling journalists in Kuwait, where he is on a visit for talks about the crisis.
Qatar-based Al Jazera carried similar remarks.
He said that sanctions imposed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt on Doha over alleged support for terrorism were not right, according to al-Qabas.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Toby Chopra)
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.
LONDON European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.