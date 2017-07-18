FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Turkey's Erdogan plans Gulf trip on July 23-24 - Turkish presidency
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
Politics
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Science
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
Arts & Entertainment
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 18, 2017 / 6:50 AM / a day ago

Turkey's Erdogan plans Gulf trip on July 23-24 - Turkish presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the attempted coup in front of the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2017.Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan is planning to visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar on July 23-24, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.

Erdogan has been a staunch ally of Qatar in its dispute with Gulf Arab neighbours. He criticised a list of demands by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt to end sanctions they imposed on Doha last month over allegations Qatar funds terrorist groups and is allied to their arch-foe Iran.

Qatar denies the accusations.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.