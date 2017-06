WASHINGTON U.S. partnerships with Gulf nations are "incredibly important," a U.S. State Department official said on Monday, after the Arab world's strongest powers cut ties with Qatar over its alleged support for Islamists and Iran.

"All of our partnerships in the Gulf are incredibly important and we count on the parties to find a way to resolve their differences sooner rather than later," the official said.

(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by James Dalgleish)