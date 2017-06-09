FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump spoke on Friday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and emphasized the importance of maintaining unity among Arab countries, the White House said in a statement.

It was the fourth call Trump has had with a regional leader since Gulf allies severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday over long-standing allegations that Doha is courting Iran.

The two leaders also agreed on the importance of all countries implementing agreements recently reached at a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to fight terrorism, counter extremism, and stop the funding of terrorist groups, the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chris Reese)