May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed efforts to "counter terrorism and extremism" in a telephone call with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday, state news agency SPA said.
The two also reviewed bilateral efforts to "fight financing of terrorist organisations as part of efforts to achieve security and stability in the region", the agency said.
Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies cut ties with Qatar last week, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and over its ties to Iran.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Sami Aboudi and Jason Neely)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Sterling rebounded from a two-month low on Wednesday, briefly trading back above $1.27, after Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane signalled he would weigh in behind a rise in interest rates in the second half of this year.