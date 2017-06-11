DUBAI Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed efforts to "counter terrorism and extremism" in a telephone call with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday, state news agency SPA said.

The two also reviewed bilateral efforts to "fight financing of terrorist organisations as part of efforts to achieve security and stability in the region", the agency said.

Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies cut ties with Qatar last week, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and over its ties to Iran.

