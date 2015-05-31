Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP.L) is set to name Jon Ferrier, a senior executive at Danish-based shipping company Maersk (MAERSKb.CO), as its new chief executive to replace John Gerstenlauer, Sky News reported, citing unnamed sources.

Ferrier's appointment could be expected as soon as this month, the broadcaster said.

However, no formal agreement has been reached yet between Ferrier and Gulf Keystone, it said.

Gerstenlauer, the current chief executive, is expected to retire after stepping down from the board, Sky News said.

Kurdistan, Iraq-based Gulf Keystone promoted Gerstenlauer from chief operating officer in July last year.

The company, which appointed Andrew Simon as non-executive chairman in March, is also in talks with several parties about a possible sale.

Gulf Keystone and Maersk could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)