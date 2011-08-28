LONDON Kurdistan-focussed explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP.L) is looking to sell itself in a deal that could value it at up to 1.4 billion pounds ($2.3 billion), the Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

The paper said Chief Executive Todd Kozel had told investment banks he will launch a "beauty parade" for advisers next month to help assess the company's strategic options.

The Sunday Times cited bankers as saying the search for advisers amounted to "hanging a 'for sale' sign" up at the company.

Gulf Keystone was not immediately available for comment.

The company said in May it was preparing to export oil from Kurdistan after a long argument over payments between the semi-autonomous region of Iraq and Baghdad looked to be easing, after it more than doubled oil estimates for its key exploration block in Kurdistan in April.

Shares in Gulf Keystone closed at 130.5 pence on Friday, valuing the business at just under 1 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.616 British Pounds)

