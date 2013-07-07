LONDON One of the biggest shareholders in oil exploration firm Gulf Keystone (GKP.L) hit out at the company's corporate governance standards and "excessive" executive pay on Sunday.

M&G Recovery Fund, which owns a 5.1 percent stake in the company, said in a statement that it still needs to do more to strengthen its board, just days after Gulf Keystone hired a new chairman.

Former Glencore (GLEN.L) chairman Simon Murray was appointed on Thursday to head up the board, splitting the chairman and chief executive roles to improve governance ahead of a planned move to London's main market from its junior exchange.

"The separation of the roles of chairman and chief Executive is a step in the right direction but there remains much room for improvement," M&G Recovery fund said, adding that it has asked to meet Murray.

In June, the investor called for four new directors to be added to the board.

M&G is not alone in calling for a boardroom shake-up. The Sunday Times reported that Capital Group, another shareholder, shared M&G's concerns over corporate governance and pay.

Gulf Keystone, which said on Thursday it was engaged in a search for another independent director, declined to comment on M&G's statement while Capital Group could not be reached for comment.

Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on the new directors at the annual meeting on July 25. They will also vote on the re-appointment to the board of two existing directors, who M&G said it will be voting against.

M&G said that it expected a strengthened board to review directors' salaries which it considered excessive and that such a board would also help Gulf Keystone's share price begin to reflect the value of its assets.

Gulf Keystone's prize asset is an oil field in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq. Analysts say the region's long-running dispute with Iraq's central government over payments for oil and a legal challenge to ownership of its oilfields, have both weighed on Gulf Keystone's share price, which has fallen 24 percent over the last 12 months.

Gulf Keystone has not yet made any recommendation on the proposed new board members who include its former deputy chairman Jeremy Asher, and John Bell who has in the past worked on projects for BP (BP.L) and Statoil (STL.OL).

