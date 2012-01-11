LONDON After a restless night wondering whether he would get the chance to participate at a record sixth Olympics, Bulgarian Jordan Jovtchev discovered on Wednesday that he had made the cut for the 2012 Games.

The news, more than 24 hours after the men's qualifying competition ended, will come as a huge relief to the Bulgarian gymnastics federation as the 38-year-old Jovtchev had said its survival depended on whether he made it to London for the July 27-August 12 event.

"He did great so he deserves to go to the Olympics. He's exceptional," Jovtchev's coach Krasimir Dunev told Reuters.

Dunev competed alongside Jovtchev as his team mate at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics.

While Dunev gave up the sport more than 15 years ago, Jovtchev still thrives on the challenge of testing his skills, and his bruised body, against his 20-something rivals.

"I'm worried about how he keeps going against these younger rivals. But he does better many of them," said Dunev of Jovtchev, who plans to compete only in his signature rings discipline.

Complicated qualification criteria meant officials had to spend hours going through the results to work out which individuals would be granted a place at the Games.

Gymnasts from the 12 nations who had earned the right to send full teams had to be taken out of the equation before scores from individual athletes could be taken into account.

"Qualifying means a lot. It will be nice to be here again (for the Olympics)," Jovtchev told Reuters at the thought of making a return trip to the North Greenwich Arena, which will also host the Olympic gymnastics event, in July.

"I just want to do another Olympics because I will be the only male gymnast who has been to six Olympics. To be here will be unique. It's not 100 percent about winning.

"My goal is to be here and enjoy the Olympic Games without any pressure as before I was always fighting for a medal.

"I will take a break for a couple of months and then start training again for the Olympics," added the 2004 rings silver medallist who has been nursing shoulder and elbow injuries this week.

The four-times world champion's qualification will ensure that members of his back-up team, such as Dunev, can sleep well after securing their jobs for at least a few more months.

"I'm competing to support the Bulgarian gymnastics federation. If we have a gymnast who goes to the Olympic Games, then we will have head coach, a masseuse, doctors...going to the Olympics," Jovtchev, who is also the body's president, said after competing on Tuesday.

"If we don't have a male going to the Olympics, it will be tough for the Bulgarian gymnastics federation to survive. (So keeping a lot of people employed) is part of it."

A pair of double world champions, Brazil's Diego Hypolito and Vlasios Maras from Greece, will also enjoy the advantage of having already competed here this week as they too secured individual spots for the Olympics.

