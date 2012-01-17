Britain's rhythmic gymnastics, who received artistry coaching from ice dance greats Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, failed to qualify for their home Olympics Tuesday.

British Gymnastics will not be nominating the group to the British Olympic Association to take a host nation place at this year's London Games after they fell short of the benchmark score set by their governing body at a test event in the capital.

"The girls have done a terrific job to raise their level and should be very proud of their achievements but unfortunately they won't be representing GB at this year's Games," British Gymnastics Olympic Performance Director Tim Jones said in a statement.

The country has never sent rhythmic gymnasts to an Olympic group competition.

Torvill and Dean, who won ice dance gold at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics, spent time with the gymnasts last month to give them artistic guidance and tips on how to impress the audience and judges.

There could still be home representation in the individual rhythmic gymnastics event with Francesca Jones, who competed at last year's world championships, waiting to hear if she will be granted a host nation place.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by John Mehaffey)