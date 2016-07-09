Madison Kocian from Dallas, TX, during the vault in the women's gymnastics U.S. Olympic team trials at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

SAN JOSE, California Madison Kocian is looking to prove she is more than a one trick pony on the uneven bars as she bids for a coveted Rio Games berth at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team trials on Sunday.

Sitting sixth after Friday's opening night of competition, Kocain tied for first in the uneven bars with Ashton Locklear but will have to up her game even more for Sunday's second and final round if she hopes to be included on the five member squad heading to Rio.

Uneven bars is the one of the U.S. team's weaker events and the women's national team programme director Martha Karolyi has vowed to choose somebody for the team "who is particularly good on that event."

Locklear has dealt with injuries to her back in recent years that have limited her focus to the uneven bars and the beam.

That leaves an opening for Kocian to show the selection committee that she can compete in all four events, which could give her an edge since she is prepared to act as a backup if any of her team mates in Rio get hurt.

"Having these extra events is probably helping my case to make that Olympic team," said Kocain, speaking after the competition Friday. "That's why I've been working really hard not just on bars and beam but also on the floor and vault to have that all around score in case Team USA needs it.

"After (U.S.) championships everyone thought I was a specialist but then I finished fifth overall. I think that helps my case for the selection committee," she said.

Kocian finished sixth on the beam on Friday, beating Locklear, who competed on just two apparatus and was 13th.

Kocian played down the rivalry with Locklear, saying she is trying to keep her focus to hone in on the beam and floor exercise.

"Some fans think we are such big competitors or that we hate each other but we definitely cheer on each other," Kocian said.

Karolyi, the U.S. women's team programme director, will ultimately have the final say.

She said on Thursday that "both of them are extremely good bar workers," with Kocian choosing routines that are a higher degree of difficulty than Locklear, but than Locklear has better execution scores.

With Kocian showing she can deliver more than just a flawless bar routine, she may have a compelling case to end up in Rio next month.

"So they are pretty much neck-in-neck," Karolyi said. "The decision maker will probably be who functions better under pressure and who give something else to the team beside a bar routine."

