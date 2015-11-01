Simone Biles of the U.S. performs during her beam routine in the women's apparatus final at the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

(From L to R) Sanne Wevers of the Netherlands poses with her silver medal, Simone Biles of the U.S. with the gold and Germany's Pauline Schaefer with the bronze medal following the beam routine in the women's apparatus final at the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

GLASGOW American Simone Biles was the proud owner of a record 10 golds at the world championships on Sunday just three days after almost toppling off the balance beam and then tumbling out of bounds on the floor in the all-around final.

The 4-foot-9-inch Biles stands head and shoulders above any other female gymnast in the history of the championships after securing a 'four-peat' of winning the team, all-around, balance beam and floor exercise events for the second year running.

Since making her worlds debut in 2013, she has achieved levels of excellence unmatched by any other woman -- winning three successive all-around titles heading into next year's Rio Olympics.

But with the Games still nine months away, Biles was more interested in making amends for the less than perfect performances that she felt somewhat tainted her romp to the all-around gold on Thursday.

Days after what her coach Aimee Boorman called "the save of the century" in the all-around final -- when Biles grabbed the four-inch wide beam with both hands to avoid falling off -- the American gave a near-flawless display on the same apparatus.

She was rock solid as she spun around 900 degrees on her right toes and flew through her acrobatic flips and somersaults.

When she nailed her full-twisting double back somersault dismount, Boorman was leaping in delight.

Biles's score of 15.358 confirmed she had obliterated the opposition as she finished more than a point ahead of Dutchwoman Sanne Wevers.

"I was thinking that I didn’t stick my dismount so far in these championships, and then I stuck it. So I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I did it’," said Biles.

AMAZING REDEMPTION

She took just over an hour on Sunday to increase her total world medals tally to 14, including four golds and a bronze from Glasgow.

"It feels amazing to redeem myself after the all-around final," said Biles.

She was also looking to excel in the floor exercise, having uncharacteristically stepped on the red boundary outside the competition area following one of her tumble passes on Thursday.

In her final competitive performance of 2015, she succeeded in her aim to "end it with a bang" by producing a dazzling, hip-swinging floor-exercise.

Her explosive tumbling passes -- which included her trademark soaring double layout with half twist at the end -- and sassy moves were beautifully choreographed to the music of 'Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps'.

A score of 15.800 made her the most successful women's gymnast ever.

"I know what I achieved and that is unbelievable. I am proud of myself,” she added with a huge smile.

Russia’s Svetlana Khorkina, Romania’s Gina Gogean and the Soviet Union’s Larisa Latynina had shared the previous record for most world championship golds with nine each.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris)