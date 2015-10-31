Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
GLASGOW Kenzo Shirai produced a series of gravity-defying tumbles to win the floor exercise gold by a commanding margin at the world gymnastics championships on Saturday.
Shirai capped his programme full of daring and high-flying acrobatics with a quadruple twisting somersault at the end, securing a second world title in three years in the event.
A slight side step following one of his tumbling passes took nothing away from his routine as the Japanese was the only competitor to break the 16-point barrier with a score of 16.233.
Britain's Max Whitlock claimed silver with 15.566 while Spain's Rayderley Miguel Zapata Santana finished third.
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.