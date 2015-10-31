Japan's Kenzo Shirai competes during the floor routine in the men's apparatus final at the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne -

GLASGOW Kenzo Shirai produced a series of gravity-defying tumbles to win the floor exercise gold by a commanding margin at the world gymnastics championships on Saturday.

Shirai capped his programme full of daring and high-flying acrobatics with a quadruple twisting somersault at the end, securing a second world title in three years in the event.

A slight side step following one of his tumbling passes took nothing away from his routine as the Japanese was the only competitor to break the 16-point barrier with a score of 16.233.

Britain's Max Whitlock claimed silver with 15.566 while Spain's Rayderley Miguel Zapata Santana finished third.

