GLASGOW The following is a list of records and milestones set during the world championships at Glasgow's Hydro Arena:

* American Simone Biles became the first woman to win three successive all-around golds in the history of the world championships.

* Biles became the most successful female gymnast at the worlds after picking up four gold medals - team, all-around, balance beam and floor exercise - in Glasgow to take her overall tally to a record 10.

* Russia's Svetlana Khorkina, Romania's Gina Gogean and the Soviet Union's Larisa Latynina had shared the previous record for most world championship golds with nine each.

* Japan's Olympic champion Kohei Uchimura becomes the first gymnast to win six successive world all-around titles. No other gymnast has won more than three.

* Fan Yilin (China), Viktoria Komova (Russia), Daria Spiridonova (Russia) and Madison Kocian (U.S.) shared an unprecedented four gold medals when the judges could not decide between their asymmetric bars routines. All four scored 15.366.

While so many gold medals have never been given out in one event before, there was a five-way tie for silver at the 1922 championships on the pommel horse.

* Max Whitlock became the first British man to win a gold in the 112-year history of the championships by edging out team mate Louis Smith in the pommel horse final.

* Dipa Karmakar become the first Indian to qualify for an apparatus final - she finished fifth on the vault.

