Simone Biles of the U.S. competes during her floor routine in the women's apparatus final at the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne -

GLASGOW Simone Biles showed off her sassy moves and explosive tumbles on the floor exercise to land her fourth gold medal at the gymnastics world championships on Sunday.

A crowd-pleasing routine full of hip-swinging moves to the music of 'Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps' included her trademark element, a soaring double layout with half twist at the end.

Three days after uncharacteristically stepping out of bounds following one of her tumbling passes in the all-around final, Biles avoided any such mistakes to draw a winning score of 15.800.

While Biles celebrated taking her gold medal haul at the worlds to 10 -- having added four in Glasgow with victories in the team, all-around, balance beam and floor -- Russia's Ksenia Afanaseva captured silver (15.100) and American Maggie Nicols took bronze.

