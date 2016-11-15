The logo of Swedish fashion lebel H&M is seen outside a store in Vienna, Austria, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

STOCKHOLM Budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST) reported on Tuesday a 10 percent year-on-year increase in local-currency sales in October, roughly matching expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a 9.5 percent increase in October, which is the second month of the Swedish group's fiscal fourth quarter.

In September, growth was a mere 1 percent, for which H&M blamed unseasonably warm weather in key European markets which left autumn-wear unsold.

Analysts had expected a pickup in October from September helped by chillier weather and markdowns following unexpectedly weak August and September sales.

On an annual basis, sales growth at H&M has with the exception of August been slower every month since October 2015.

H&M did not comment on the sales figure. It is due to publish its fourth-quarter report on Jan. 31.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)