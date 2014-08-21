Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
MADRID Swedish fashion retailer H&M is launching a Spanish online store, adding to the competition faced in its home market by Spain's Zara chain, owned by Inditex.
The site will include home decor section H&M Home, just as Zara offers Zara Home.
H&M, which has been slower to launch online versus its rivals, has now invested heavily in its web business and plans sites in eight to 10 markets in 2015, after Spain, Italy and China later this year.
H&M has been gaining market share despite tough competition from discount retailers, especially in Spain where high unemployment has constrained consumer spending.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.