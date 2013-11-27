MIAMI A Haitian migrant who grabbed a piece of driftwood and floated in the Atlantic Ocean to a tiny islet was rescued on Wednesday, bringing the number of passengers saved after their sloop capsized in the Bahamas to 111, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

About 30 other migrants are believed to have died after the overcrowded wooden sailboat ran aground and capsized near Staniel Cay in the central Bahamas on Monday.

The latest rescue occurred shortly after the search for survivors resumed at daybreak on Wednesday, said Petty Officer Jon-Paul Rios, a Coast Guard spokesman in Miami.

"The survivor found a piece of driftwood and pretty much clinged to it until he got to a small island where he was able to flag down the U.S. Coast Guard flying overhead," Rios said. "The helicopter landed on the island, picked him up and took him to safety."

U.S. and Bahamian crews rescued 110 others on Tuesday. Scores of them stood or sat on the hull of the 40-foot (12-metre) sailboat that lay on its side. Others climbed the mast or made it into life rafts dropped to them from Coast Guard planes and helicopters.

A Royal Bahamas Defense Force patrol boat took them ashore in New Providence Island, which includes the capital of Nassau. Many were receiving medical treatment, Rios said. Six bodies were recovered, he said.

The Bahamian government was investigating the accident and will decide whether to repatriate the survivors, U.S. officials said.

The capsized vessel was presumed to be headed to the United States, but it was unclear where it left from or how long it had been at sea. News reports said the passengers had run out of food and water several days before the ship ran aground.

It was also unclear how many people had been aboard the ship, which had no life jackets or other safety equipment.

Rios said another Haitian boat had been sighted in the Bahamas near Ragged Island about 90 miles (145 km) south of the shipwreck site and was not in peril.

The Bahamas chain of 700 islands and cays stretches from just north of Haiti to near the southeast Florida coast.

(Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Philip Barbara)