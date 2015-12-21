Protesters rip an electoral poster of presidential candidate Jovenel Moise during a demonstration to protest against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

PORT-AU-PRINCE Haiti's Provisional Electoral Council on Monday postponed until January this Sunday's scheduled presidential run-off election amid accusations by the opposition candidate that there had been irregularities, two members of the council said.

"The election won't take place on Sunday," said one of the council members, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was unauthorised to comment publicly.

Ruling party candidate Jovenel Moïse and former government executive Jude Célestin were due to face each other on Sunday.

Instead the vote will take place in January, possibly on Jan. 10, the council members said.

The winner will succeed President Michel Martelly next February as the head of the Western Hemisphere's poorest country.

Moïse and Célestin came out on top in a field of 54 candidates in the first round on Oct. 25.

The announcement of those results was delayed for two days due to accusations of election fraud including those from the third place candidate, who said ballots supporting him had been destroyed.

The Caribbean nation of about 10 million people has struggled to establish democratic rule after decades of dictatorship, military coups and election fraud.

Martelly, a popular singer, oversaw the slow recovery from a devastating earthquake in 2010, but critics have said that he allowed corruption to run rampant and failed to resolve political divisions that led to the dissolution of parliament in January.

