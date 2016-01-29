A supporter of presidential candidate Jovenel Moise chants as he holds a banana (Jovenel Moise is also known as 'Neg bannan nan', 'Banana man') during a demonstration to demand the speedy organization of a postponed presidential runoff election in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Supporters of presidential candidate Jovenel Moise march during a demonstration to demand the speedy organization of a postponed presidential runoff election in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

PORT-AU-PRINCE Thousands of supporters of Haiti's outgoing President Michel Martelly have been taking to the streets in the capital, demanding speedy elections to end a crisis of power in the Caribbean nation.

The latest protest came on Thursday, with demonstrators demanding a new date for a runoff presidential election.

Martelly is due to leave office on Feb. 7 but has no elected replacement and says he will not leave without a clear path to succession.

"I could not, as president, wake up on Feb. 7 and depart while leaving the country in an uncertain situation. Uncertainty, no! Consensus, yes! Dialogue, yes!" Martelly told reporters.

Haiti was due to choose Martelly's replacement last Sunday, but the runoff vote was postponed indefinitely after opposition candidate Jude Celestin refused to participate over alleged fraud that sparked anti-government protests and violence.

Since then, thousands of supporters of the ruling party candidate Jovenel Moise have taken to the streets demanding the election go ahead.

The opposition wants a short-term interim government to take control after Feb. 7 to organise the election. Some government supporters say Martelly can stay in office longer to hand over to an elected replacement.

"We want a date for the runoff election, we don't want any transition government," said protester Jacques Saint-Fleur, 27.

The Organization of American States has agreed to send a special mission to Haiti to help find a solution to the political impasse.

(Reporting by Joseph Guyler Delva Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)