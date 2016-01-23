United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon is seen on a huge TV screen as he addresses the Annual Conference of Swiss Developement Cooperation in Zurich, Switzerland January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

UNITED NATIONS United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Saturday voiced concern about Haiti's decision to delay its presidential election and urged the country to organise a peaceful runoff vote as soon as possible.

Haiti called off the poll on Friday, two days before it was due, over concerns of escalating violence sparked by the opposition candidate's refusal to take part in a process he said was riddled with fraud.

"The Secretary-General is concerned over the recent postponement of the elections in Haiti, which were scheduled for 24 January," Ban's press office said.

"He strongly urges all stakeholders to work towards the peaceful completion of the electoral process without delay, through the forging of a consensual solution," it added.

Pierre Louis Opont, president of Haiti's electoral council, said the runoff vote was being pushed back for security reasons. But he did not say when the election, already postponed twice before, would be rescheduled.

"The secretary-general urges all political actors to reject all forms of violence and intimidation and refrain from any action that can further disrupt the democratic process and stability in the country," the U.N. statement said.

