LONDON British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords (HFD.L) reported strong summer trading as customers were inspired by Britain's Tour de France and Olympics cycling success, helping the group recover some of the ground lost in the spring.

The group said on Thursday sales at stores open over a year rose 5.6 percent in its second quarter, clawing back some of the loss earlier in the year and resulting in a fall of 0.1 percent for the 26 weeks to September 28.

That compares with a first quarter decline of 5.6 percent and a profit warning that prompted the departure of then CEO David Wild.

The retailer announced on Wednesday that it had picked former Pets at Home boss Matt Davies as its new chief executive.

The group trades from about 460 Halfords stores and 260 Autocentres, a garage servicing and auto repair business.

Like-for-like sales at the Halfords retail business rose 4.6 percent in the second quarter. At Autocentres they were up 12.4 percent, which it said was the strongest like-for-like growth since February 2010.

It said that given the strong second-quarter performance, its full-year pretax profit would now be in the upper half of the previously-stated range of 62 million-70 million pounds.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kate Holton)