LONDON Britain's Halfords Group picked former Pets at Home boss Matt Davies as its new chief executive, to drive a sales recovery at the car parts and cycles retailer.

The company, which trades from more than 460 stores in Britain and Ireland, has been run by chairman Dennis Millard since former chief executive David Wild stepped down in July after quarterly underlying sales fell sharply.

Davies, who takes the helm on Thursday, was chief executive of Pets At Home for eight years until April 2012.

He expanded the pets retailer to more than 300 stores from 140, and he left one year after it was sold to private equity group Kohlberg Kravis Roberts in April 2011 for a reported 955 million pounds ($1.5 billion), Halfords said.

Shares in Halfords, which is due to give a trading update on Thursday, have gained ground since Wild's departure in July.

They closed at 266 pence on Wednesday, still below the 297 pence level at which they traded at a year ago, valuing the business at about 522 million pounds.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)