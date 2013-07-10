LONDON British bicycles-to-car-parts group Halfords (HFD.L) posted a much better than expected rise in first quarter sales, driven by demand for its cycling range during the drier weather and a solid performance from its car maintenance division.

The group, which trades from almost 470 stores in Britain and Ireland and around 290 Halfords Autocentres, said on Wednesday sales at Halfords stores open over a year grew 8.8 percent in the 13 weeks to June 28.

That compares with a 0.3 percent rise in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year and was ahead of analysts' consensus forecast for a 4 percent rise.

Total retail revenue grew 9.0 percent in the quarter, which also benefited from drier weather compared to a year ago. At its smaller autocentres business, total revenue rose 7.8 percent although on a like-for-like basis they were down 0.9 percent.

Sales growth at Halfords had slumped in recent years due to poor customer service, rising online competition and a squeeze on consumers' pockets, prompting the firm to unveil a three-year investment plan in May aimed at improving its fortunes.

The group will invest 100 million pounds in staff training, store revamps, new cycling ranges and an improved online offering with the aim of lifting annual sales to 1 billion pounds from 871 million in the past year.

To fund the revamp, Halfords slashed its dividend by a third and has warned profit will not get back to 2013 levels of 72 million pounds until 2016.

Shares in the firm closed at 318.2 pence on Tuesday, up 62 percent in a year, valuing the business at 637 million pounds.

