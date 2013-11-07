LONDON Bicycles-to-car-parts group Halfords (HFD.L) said Britain's growing interest in cycling, together with its improved ranges and a hot summer helped push first half profit up 6.4 percent.

The group, which is in the early stages of a multi-million pound three-year investment plan to boost slumping sales, on Thursday said adjusted pretax profit for the six months to September 27 rose to 44.6 million pounds ($71.71 million), on sales up 7.7 percent to 490.6 million.

Group like-for-like sales rose 6.2 percent in the period and were up 7.7 percent at its retail arm, which makes over 80 percent of group revenue. Underlying sales at its vehicle service and repairs arm, Autocentres, slipped 2.1 percent.

"These are early days in our three-year transformation plan but it is encouraging to see the retail business deliver a strong first-half performance," Halfords chief executive Matt Davies said in a statement.

Boosted by increased marketing, improved product ranges and a strong British showing in sporting events including the Tour de France during a hot British summer, first half underlying sales in its cycling division rose 14.2 percent.

Cycle repairs, and car maintenance and fitting service sales - both key growth areas for Halfords - rose 27.7 percent and 8.8 percent respectively during the half

Group gross margin fell by 94 basis points to 53.1 percent however, driven by more lower-margin bike and clearance sales.

In May, the group launched a programme to invest in its online offering, staff training, new cycling ranges, and store revamps to drive up sales, albeit at the expense of short-term profit.

To fund the revamp, the firm, which trades from over 460 Halfords stores in the UK and Ireland and some 290 Autocentres, has slashed its dividend and warned profit will not reach 2013 levels of 72 million pounds until 2016.

