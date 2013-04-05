LONDON House prices ticked up again in March and were likely to continue rising in the rest of the year, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday.

Prices rose 0.2 percent from February. In the three months ending in March, they were 1.1 percent higher than a year ago - a third successive rise on this measure. Both readings were in line with economists' expectations.

"Weak income growth and continuing below-trend economic growth are likely to remain significant constraints on housing demand during the remainder of this year," said Halifax housing economist Martin Ellis.

"Overall, we expect to see a modest increase in UK house prices during 2013."

The Treasury and the Bank of England have announced several measures since last year to try to boost the housing sector, including government plans to guarantee up to 130 billion pounds of mortgage issuance.

