Prudential's British fund arm not looking for acquisitions
LONDON Prudential said its UK fund management arm M&G does not need to make acquisitions to bolster its competitiveness, as the British insurance group reported record profits on Tuesday.
LONDON Hall Commodities LLP, a $100 million oil and metals hedge fund managed by former top Credit Suisse energy trader Tony Hall, is closing due to poor performance amid a 25 percent slide in the Brent crude price since June, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The fund, which only launched last year after the closure of Hall's previous fund, Duet Commodities, sent a letter to investors this week announcing its decision to shut.
A call to the fund's office in London went unanswered.
BRUSSELS Shareholders in listed European Union companies will have a greater say in setting executive pay under new rules adopted by EU lawmakers on Tuesday.
LONDON/PARIS An activist hedge fund has criticized plans by Walt Disney to take full control of debt-laden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney , according to a letter seen by Reuters.