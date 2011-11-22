British safety equipment group Halma (HLMA.L) posted a higher first-half pretax profit helped by a 17 percent revenue growth at its health and analysis business.

Halma, which makes smoke detectors and automatic door sensors, said it is on track to progress in the second half.

For the six months ended October 1, the company posted a pretax profit of 57.5 million pounds, compared with 49.3 million pounds a year ago.

Total revenue rose 12 percent to 280 million pounds. Health and analysis revenue rose to 121 million pounds.

Halma, which completed two acquisitions in the first half, ended the period with a net debt of 56 million pounds and raised its interim dividend 7 percent to 3.79 pence.

Shares of the company, which have lost 19 percent of their value since it reported full-year results in June, closed at 318.2 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

