British health and safety device maker Halma Plc (HLMA.L) reported a 9 percent increase in full-year profit, helped mainly by strong growth in China.

Halma, which makes products ranging from water quality test kits to smoke detectors and automatic door sensors, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 140.2 million pounds ($235.4 million) for the 52 weeks ended March 29, from 128.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 9 percent to 676.5 million pounds. Revenue in Asia Pacific was up 11 percent propelled by strong sales in China, where revenue rose 26 percent. China added 47 million pounds to its total revenue.

The company's largest market, the United States, saw a 10 percent growth in revenue at 214 million pounds.

The Buckinghamshire-based company said a stronger pound would be a challenge in a "varied trading environment".

Halma, which has made three acquisitions since May, said it would continue to look for further acquisitions in the process safety sector.

Earlier this month, it bought California-based Rohrback Cosasco Systems Inc, a maker of pipeline corrosion monitoring products, for $108 million to expand its portfolio of critical safety products.

Halma raised its final dividend by 7 percent to 6.82 pence per share.

Shares in the company were up 2.5 percent at 605.5 pence at 0743 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)