Nikola Karabatic (L) of France is challenged by Zarko Markovic of Qatar during their final match of the 24th Men's Handball World Championship in Doha February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ak Bijuraj

TOULOUSE French handball champion Nikola Karabatic will face trial in a match-fixing scandal along with 15 other people, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

The case is set to go to trial by mid-year after a judge granted a prosecutors' request.

Prosecutors suspect players from Montpellier, who had already won the title, deliberately lost a match against Cesson-Rennes Metropole in May 2012.

Karabatic, who helped France clinch their fifth world title in February against host nation Qatar, left Montpellier in 2013.

The 30-year-old, who won gold with France at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, now plays for Barcelona in the Spanish league.

