I will manage somewhere next season, says Arsenal's Wenger
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".
PARIS The lawyer of Nikola Karabatic and his brother Luka, who were both detained on Sunday, admitted the Montpellier handball club players had placed bets on a game but denied any match-fixing.
Several players, including Nikola Karabatic, who led France to their back-to-back Olympic titles in 2008 and this year, have been arrested after an investigation into an alleged match-fixing scandal.
"They will admit betting... They placed bets," Karabatic's lawyer Eric Dupont-Moretti told French radio RTL on Monday when asked if the brothers and other Montpellier players involve would recognise having bet on a French league game.
"But the match-fixing case has to be proven. It is up to the prosecutor to provide evidence. And I say that these men strongly deny having fixed this game," he added. "There is no criminal case here."
Last week, a judicial source said that French champions Montpellier were involved in an investigation related to a first division match they lost at Cesson-Sevigne on May 12.
LONDON Bournemouth have been charged for a breach of the FA's anti-doping rules relating to "club whereabouts" information, English soccer's governing body said on Friday.
WELLINGTON Former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter has returned to New Zealand for a planned holiday after he failed a drink-driving test in Paris earlier this week.