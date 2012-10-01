Montpellier's Nikola Karabatic (L) and his brother and teammate Luka are seen during their team's Ligue 1 handball match against Paris Saint-Germain in Paris, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS The lawyer of Nikola Karabatic and his brother Luka, who were both detained on Sunday, admitted the Montpellier handball club players had placed bets on a game but denied any match-fixing.

Several players, including Nikola Karabatic, who led France to their back-to-back Olympic titles in 2008 and this year, have been arrested after an investigation into an alleged match-fixing scandal.

"They will admit betting... They placed bets," Karabatic's lawyer Eric Dupont-Moretti told French radio RTL on Monday when asked if the brothers and other Montpellier players involve would recognise having bet on a French league game.

"But the match-fixing case has to be proven. It is up to the prosecutor to provide evidence. And I say that these men strongly deny having fixed this game," he added. "There is no criminal case here."

Last week, a judicial source said that French champions Montpellier were involved in an investigation related to a first division match they lost at Cesson-Sevigne on May 12.

(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by John O'Brien)