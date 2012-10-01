MONTPELLIER France's Olympic champion Nikola Karabatic and his brother Luka are among nine Montpellier handball players suspected of placing illegal bets in an investigation into alleged match-fixing, the prosecutor said on Monday.

Sixteen people, including nine players and the Karabatic brothers' partners, were still detained on Monday night, a judicial source told Reuters.

Three out of the nine players arrested on Sunday were released on Monday while another was arrested, the source said.

Along with Nikola Karabatic, who led France to back-to-back Olympic titles in 2008 and this year, another London gold winner, Samuel Honrubia, was arrested along with internationals including Slovenian Vid Kavticnik, Serbian Mladen Bojinovic and Tunisian Wissem Hmam.

Kavticnik was among those released on Monday.

"There are very high suspicions of disrespect of sporting ethics in this litigious match," Montpellier prosecutor Brice Robin told a news conference.

"Some players are closely linked - for some of them very closely - with gamblers. This had prompted the judge leading the investigation to detain them," he said, adding that Luka Karabatic's partner Jeny Priez had admitted placing bets for the player while in custody.

"As for Jeny Priez, she has recognised having bet with money given by Mr Luka Karabatic. She also told how much he gave her and how much he earned from his bet," he said.

According to the prosecutor, a total of 87,880 euros ($113,400) were placed in bets over a first division game between Montpellier and Cesson-Sevigne last May, which was 40 times the usual amount for this kind of match.

Most of the bets were placed around the same time of day and 99.94 per cent were placed on struggling Cesson-Sevigne to lead at halftime, he added.

Robin said the investigation was focused on the players and their relatives, with both clubs' chairmen and coaches having been cleared of any suspicion of wrongdoing.

All the players involved will be brought to a judge by Tuesday for indictment over "sporting corruption" and fraud, the prosecutor said. If found guilty, they risk a prison sentence of up to five years and a 75,000 euros ($96,800) fine.

No player has admitted placing bets but the Karabatic's ' lawyer said the brothers would do although they denied match-fixing.

"They will admit betting... They placed bets," lawyer Eric Dupont-Moretti told French radio RTL on Monday when asked if the brothers and other Montpellier players involved would admit to betting on a French league game.

"But the match-fixing case has to be proven. It is up to the prosecutor to provide evidence. And I say that these men strongly deny having fixed this game," he added. "There is no criminal case here."

(Reporting by Jean Decotte in Montpellier; Additionnal reporting by Nicolas Bertin in Paris; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond and Alison Wildey)