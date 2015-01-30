Kamalaldin Mallash (L bottom) of Qatar reacts as his team mates celebrate defeating Poland in their semi-final match of the 24th Men's Handball World Championship in Doha January 30, 2015. REUTERS/AK BijuRaj

Goalkeeper Thierry Omeyer of France (C) celebrates with team mates after they defeated Spain during their semi-final match of the 24th Men's Handball World Championship in Doha January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

DOHA Quadruple former winners France and hosts Qatar will meet in an intriguing world handball championship final this weekend after beating holders Spain and Poland respectively on Friday.

Sunday's showpiece at the Lusail Arena could not provide a starker contrast in tradition and stature, with Asian champions Qatar becoming the first non-European nation to secure a world championship medal after a 31-29 semi-final win over Poland.

France, who last lifted the title in 2011, advanced after an impressive 26-22 win over Spain after a free-flowing first half, in which they carved out an 18-14 lead, was followed by a bruising second period.

With Spain cutting the deficit to two goals several times, France goalkeeper Thierry Omeyer stood tall at key times and ended the match with a staggering 20 saves from 42 shots.

Qatar's Bosnian-born keeper Danijel Saric, one of eight foreign players granted Qatari citizenship in the build-up to the tournament, was also a key figure in the opening semi-final.

Driven on by a fervent 15,000 home crowd, the hosts continued their remarkable run after beating former champions Germany in the quarter-finals.

SUPER SARIC

The 37-year old Saric, who won four Spanish league titles and the 2011 Champions League with Barcelona, was man of the match with 12 saves after coming on midway through the first half for former Montenegrin Goran Stojanovic.

Right back Zarko Markovic, the team’s top scorer in the tournament with 60 goals and like Saric a native Bosnian, was again instrumental with five second-half goals after Cuban-born Rafael Capote netted six in the opening period.

Qatar’s own Kamaladin Mallash also stood out with five goals and the home side danced in delight after the final whistle while Poland, whose left back Michal Jurecki scored a game-high nine goals, were left ruing a missed opportunity to reach their second final after finishing runners-up in 2007.

The home side's Spanish coach Valero Rivera, who guided his own country to the 2013 title on home soil, was delighted after Qatar, whose best previous finish was 16th at the 2003 tournament in Portugal, made history.

"This is a success as Qatar became the first non-European team to make it to the final," Rivera told the international handball federation's official website (www.ihf.info).

"I am very happy for the players, the handball federation and the whole country."

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ken Ferris)