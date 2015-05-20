HONG KONG China's Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (0566.HK) lost nearly half its market value in 24 minutes on Wednesday, prompting trade in the stock to be suspended and leaving analysts just as puzzled about the brutal decline as they have been about a long run-up in its shares.

The manufacturer of solar panel-making equipment, controlled by founder Li Hejun, said in a statement that trade had been suspended, "pending release of an announcement containing inside information."

Hanergy officials were not available to comment despite repeated calls to their Beijing offices.

Before the plunge, Hanergy had seen its value climb five-fold since September. At its share price peak in March it was worth $48 billion (31 billion pounds), more than its nearest two dozen rivals combined and making Li one of China's richest men - even as analysts and market watchers questioned the validity of some of its bullish proclamations.

The stock's precipitous tumble came shortly after the beginning of the company's annual general meeting in Hong Kong. Li did not the attend the shareholder meeting, and the company's CEO refused to comment on the share price plunge, according to local online media reports.

Official Chinese media later reported that Li attended an opening ceremony for a new company centre in Beijing on Wednesday morning.

The 47 percent slide in the stock left the company with a market value of $21 billion. More than 170 million Hanergy shares were traded in the first hour of Wednesday's trading session, far more than its daily average over the past month, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Volatility on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has increased since the creation of a linkup with Shanghai in November which has brought in massive inflows from China.

Analysts following the stock said they did not know the reason for the plunge.

"God knows. I don't know," said Charles Yonts, an analyst at CLSA in Hong Kong, adding that he had not noticed any change in the fundamentals of the company.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange declined to comment on the reason for the suspension as did the local regulator. Shares in Hong Kong can remain suspended for months.

The rout follows a 37 percent drop in shares of U.S.-listed Chinese solar panel maker Yingli Green Energy Holding (YGE.N) overnight after it flagged its inability to continue as a "going concern" due to substantial indebtedness.

Yingli later said its statement had been taken out of context by some media and it was confident of its ability to service the global solar market and had taken substantive steps related to its debt repayments.

Other U.S.-listed Chinese solar companies fell between 1 percent and 6 percent overnight. The broader Hong Kong market .HSI ended down 0.4 percent.

Hanergy has made bullish comments about its thin-film technology but some experts say its products are not efficient or cheap enough to take any major market share from conventional panels made with crystalline silicons.

Another concern cited by analysts is that Hanergy relies on its parent company - Hanergy Holdings Group Ltd - for most of its revenue and profits.

(Additional reporting by Clare Jim and Michelle Price in Hong Kong; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Edwina Gibbs)