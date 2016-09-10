Hanjin Shipping Co shipping containers are seen stranded on a ship outside the Port of Long Beach, California, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hanjin Shipping Co shipping containers are seen at the Port of Long Beach, California, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Hanjin Shipping Co ship is seen stranded outside the Port of Long Beach, California, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SEOUL Korean Air Lines (003490.KS), the biggest shareholder of Hanjin Shipping (117930.KS), has approved a plan to provide a loan of 60 billion won ($54.16 million) to the troubled shipper.

The support will be offered on condition of securing Hanjin Shipping's Long Beach Terminal as collateral, Korean Air said.

Hanjin Group has pledged to raise a total of 100 billion won ($90 million) in funds to help rescue cargo that is stranded at sea following the failure of Hanjin Shipping, the world's seventh-largest container carrier.

Out of the 100 billion won, Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho will raise 40 billion won from private funds next week.

($1 = 1,107.7300 won)

