SINGAPORE Two more ships operated by financially troubled South Korean shipper, Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd, have been put up for sale, two ship brokers with knowledge with the matter said on Wednesday.

Details of the container ships, Hanjin Mar and Hanjin Marine, were released on Wednesday, the ship brokers said, with offers for the vessels being sought by the end of this month.

The ships are worth between $18 million (13.6 million pounds) and $22 million, said the ship brokers, who asked not to be identified on the grounds that the deal is confidential.

The news comes as three bulk carriers, used for carrying commodities such as iron ore, coal and grain, have been sold to Singapore and Greek buyers for a total of almost $39 million, according to data from ship valuation firm VesselsValue.

