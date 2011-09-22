LONDON Long term savings provider Hansard Global (HSD.L) reported a small growth in annual profit after refocusing its business on the Far East and Latin America.

The company, which provides life assurance and investment services, said that growth in Latin America and the Far East had compensated for a lack of growth in European markets, gaining 221.1 million pounds of new business over the year, up 33 percent on 2010.

IFRS profit after tax increased by 100,000 pounds to 16.5 million pounds.

Hansard, which shifted its focus to emerging markets eighteen months ago, criticised excessive European regulation and a failure to integrate for exacerbating problems in the region.

Managing Director, Gordon Marr said: "In Europe, cross border business is not integrated, it's very dysfunctional. It's no more integrated than it was in 1995. We get a better return in Brazil, Mexico, Guadalajara, Taiwan."

"In Europe, we're forced to offer 23 different versions of the same products in order to meet all the regulations. It's more cost effective to do business elsewhere."

Hansard Global is a holding company for Hansard Europe Ltd and Hansard International Ltd, which offer offshore insurance policies that are sold through intermediaries to global customers.

Shares in Hansard Global were up 6.5 pence to 170.5 pence at 3:30 p.m. BST, valuing the business at 233 million pounds.

(Reporting by Phil Brook; Editing by Matt Scuffham)