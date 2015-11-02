A company logo of German tour operator Hapag-Lloyd is pictured at its head office in Hamburg December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

FRANKFURT German shipping group Hapag-Lloyd is likely to price its initial public offering at the low end of a revised range of 20-22 euros ($22.08-$24.29) a share, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

"It's no easy thing," the person said, adding that he believed the IPO will go through and not to be cancelled.

Books are to close on Tuesday and trading to start on Friday.

After trimming the planned IPO volume Hapag-Lloyd also lowered the price range after a profit warning from peer Maersk due to worse-than-expected overcapacity in the industry rocked already wobbly markets last week.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan, Kirsti Knolle)