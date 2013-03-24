Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
FRANKFURT The owners of unlisted container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd HPLG.UL said the planned merger with rival Hamburg-Sued has been called off because terms could not be agreed.
The Albert-Ballin consortium of Hapag-Lloyd investors said in a brief statement late on Sunday that the Oetker family behind Hamburg-Sued had asked for merger talks to be ended.
Hapag-Lloyd and Hamburg-Sued, Germany's largest container shipping companies, said in December they were exploring a merger to create a global player better able to survive the sector's four-year slump.
Earlier this month, Hapag-Lloyd posted higher losses for 2012 due to unexpectedly low cargo volumes as a result of the global downturn and high energy costs, prompting it to defer the delivery of new ships.
Hapag-Lloyd co-owner Klaus-Michael Kuehne has said that if no agreement with Oetker can be reached, Kuehne would push for Hapag-Lloyd to go public on its own.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.