LONDON British investment manager Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGV.L) brushed off investor jitters about the parlous state of Europe's economy after its perceived safety compared with rivals helped attract a 1 billion pounds net inflow of new funds in the first quarter.

Total assets under administration, including the lift from investment performance, increased by 2.6 billion pounds to 26 billion pounds over the period, the company said in a trading statement on Thursday.

The robust sales figures defy warnings made by the firm in late 2011 that net inflows could slow on account of economic conditions.

They were also "a little ahead of expectations", according to analysts at Numis, and Hargreaves Landsdown shares jumped more than 4 percent to 502 pence in early trading, making it the top performer on London's blue chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE.

Peter Hargreaves said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday a solid, debt-free balance sheet and the perceived safety of the firm helped attract investors in a trading environment that will remain difficult in the coming months.

"I think it's going to be difficult. I don't see anything that's going to restore investor confidence and I don't see anything that's going to make the stock markets of the world fly," he said.

The trading statement covered the firm's busiest season at the end of the fiscal year when many investors rush to take advantage of annual allowances for tax free savings and investment schemes.

Chief Executive Ian Gorham said in the statement that the firm had seen an "encouraging" start to April.

Recovering markets and rising asset values, as well as new business flows drove a 17 percent improvement in operating revenue at the firm during the period compared with a year earlier, Hargreaves Lansdown said.

