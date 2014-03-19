Goodbye deflation, hello inflation: investors position for turnaround
LONDON The demons of deflation are being consigned to the past by a pick-up in price pressures globally, prompting investors to seek protection in inflation-protected bonds.
LONDON Shares in Hargreaves Lansdown bounced back in afternoon trade on Wednesday after Chancellor George Osborne announced plans to increase the amount of money able to be saved using Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs).
In a speech presenting his annual budget statement to parliament, Osborne said he planned to simplify the ISA structure and increase the tax free annual savings limit to 15,000 pounds from July 1.
At 1:30 p.m., the stock was trading up 0.8 percent at 1,325.8 pence, after trading at 1,303 points before the announcement.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
LONDON The demons of deflation are being consigned to the past by a pick-up in price pressures globally, prompting investors to seek protection in inflation-protected bonds.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group took a surprise 350 million pound charge on Friday to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, six months after saying it had hopefully drawn a line under the scandal.
LONDON Asset managers could face enforcement action for failing to give value for money from "dealing commissions" they charge customers for research and for executing share orders, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.