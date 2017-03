JOHANNESBURG Harmony Gold (HARJ.J), South Africa's third-largest producer of the precious metal, said on Monday its Kusasalethu mine will remain closed until it can guarantee the safety of workers.

Kusasalethu did not re-open after the Christmas holidays following violent labour unrest at the mine. Harmony also cut its full-production forecast to 1.2 million ounces from 1.3 million previously.

