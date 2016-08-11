UK insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a 20 percent rise in first-half operating profit and said Britain's vote to leave the European Union would not "significantly impact" the company's operations or results.

Hastings, which went public in London last year, said operating profit rose to 70.8 million pounds for the six months ended June 30, from 59.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Gross written premiums jumped 28 percent to 360.6 million pounds, while live customer policies rose 17 percent to 2.2 million in the period.

