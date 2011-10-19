TORONTO Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) has made a C$578 million (361.6 million pound) friendly takeover offer for Canadian uranium explorer Hathor Exploration HAT.TO, in a move to thwart Cameco Corp's (CCO.TO) hostile bid.

Hathor's board has recommended shareholders accept Rio Tinto's (RIO.L) all cash bid at C$4.15 per share. The bid is higher than Cameco's offer at C$3.75 a share.

At stake is the Roughrider project, located in the uranium-rich Athabasca region of the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

Shares of Hathor were halted on Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Shares of Cameco, Canada's largest uranium producer, dropped 2.88 percent to C$20.88.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Peter Galloway)