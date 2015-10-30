A lesbian couple who were arrested for assaulting a Honolulu policeman who they said harassed them for kissing at a grocery store have filed a federal lawsuit against the officer alleging violation of their constitutional rights.

Courtney Wilson, 25, and Taylor Guerrero, 22, were on vacation from California when they went to the grocery store on March 3 on the island of Oahu, according to their lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

The couple were holding hands as they walked through the aisles and at one point they stopped, hugged and kissed, said their lawsuit, which also named Honolulu County as a defendant and alleged violation of their rights to due process and against unlawful search and seizure.

"I spun her around, we were just dancing, being goofy," Wilson told a news conference in Hawaii this week.

The lawsuit alleged that Honolulu police officer Bobby Harrison loudly told the couple to "take it somewhere else" and soon afterward encouraged the store manager to issue trespass warnings against the two women.

Harrison later confronted them at a checkout stand, telling them to get out of the line, the lawsuit said.

Wilson tried at that point to call 911 because she said she was confused about why she and Guerrero were being singled out. According to the lawsuit, Harrison then seized Wilson. Guerrero intervened and was thrown to the ground by the officer, who also struck Wilson, the lawsuit said.

Guerrero then kicked the officer and Wilson hit him, the couple's attorney, Eric Seitz, said on Thursday, adding the officer "had no right to touch them at all and the physical altercation was initiated by him." Seitz said the assault charges against them were dismissed in July.

He said the officer's behaviour was shocking because Hawaii, and especially the area where the altercation took place, is known for its tolerance of gays and lesbians.

"The Honolulu Police Department has opened an internal investigation based on the allegations in the lawsuit," Honolulu police spokeswoman Sarah Yoro said in an email.

Harrison, who has been with the department for 26 years, remains on duty, she said.

A representative for the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Peter Cooney)