LONDON British recruitment firm Hays Plc expects full-year operating profit to be at the top end of market estimates, it said on Thursday as it posted higher-than-expected fees on the back of strong growth overseas, particularly in Germany.

Its shares jumped more than 10 percent to score the biggest advance in Britain's FTSE 250 mid-range stocks index.

Hays, which specialises in placing workers in accountancy, IT and construction jobs, said net fees, also known as gross profit, rose 10 percent in the three months through March, helped by a 26 percent net fee rise in its largest division - continental Europe and the rest of the world.

Germany led the way with a record 36 percent rise in net fees after strong performances in the IT and engineering sectors. Nine other countries were up by 20 percent or more.

The group's third-quarter net fee increase came in ahead of a company-compiled consensus of 6 percent. The range for full-year 2012 operating profit is between 108 million pounds ($171.8 million) and 130 million, averaging at 121 million.

The recruitment sector slowed rapidly in the second half of 2011 as global economy concerns forced companies to postpone or freeze hiring, and made candidates think twice about moving jobs. Now, outside the turbulent banking sector, much of continental Europe and beyond is showing more promising signs.

"It's a more cautious recruitment market than it was a year ago, but equally on the positive side it feels a bit better than it did in October, November, which were quite scary times," Hays Financial Director Paul Venables told reporters.

In Asia Pacific net fees grew by 9 percent as strong demand in the mining and resources industries helped offset a slowdown in financially-oriented territories such as Hong Kong and Singapore.

The struggling global banking sector, where thousands of jobs have been culled in recent months, also hit its UK business with net fees declining by 5 percent. Banking accounts for around 14 percent of Hays' group revenue.

MORE CAUTIOUS

"The banking recruitment market globally is a lot worse at the start of 2012 than it was in July, August, September," Venables said.

"Most financial institutions have had a very clear review of what their growth opportunities are in the next two years and are being much more cautious in their hiring plans."

There were some reasons for optimism, though, Venables said.

Banking rebounded well in Brazil in the quarter as large numbers of jobs on hold from last year were released, helping push growth up to 40 percent from 3 in its second-quarter. Asia had also finished March strongly with more jobs being released.

Shares in the firm, which opened in Chile last month and now makes 70 percent of group revenue overseas, were up 9.2 percent to 88.8 pence at 0834 GMT, after rising as high as 90.2p.

Analyst Robert Morton at brokerage Investec said he would raise forecasts for the current year and 2013. "The group has had a good third quarter to the year, despite a relatively difficult trading background.

"With the better end to the year than we had been expecting, we now believe that operating profits for 2013 will be ahead of 2012, rather than down as we had previously expected," Morton said.

Despite positive momentum, Hays added to cautious comments from its recruitment rivals in recent days, with Chief Executive Alistair Cox concluding in a statement that while many parts of the group continued to grow, an uncertain global economy left a complex outlook for its markets around the world.

Last week rival recruiter Robert Walters said it had made a strong start to 2012 as first-quarter net fees grew 12 percent, but added that clients and job candidates were still very cautious in uncertain economic times.

On Wednesday Michael Page posted a 7 percent rise in first-quarter gross profit but said it could see no end to a hiring freeze in the banking sector which has weighed heavily on some markets.

