LONDON Recruitment firm Hays (HAYS.L) said fourth-quarter trading in many of its markets had worsened as global economy fears hit client confidence to hire.

Hays, which specialises in placing workers in accountancy, IT and construction jobs, said net fees rose by 2 percent in the three months to June 30, as a strong performance in Germany helped offset the impact of the euro zone crisis on its largest continental Europe and the rest of the world division.

Net fees in Asia Pacific grew by 1 percent as tough banking markets in Asia and soft conditions in parts of Australia crimped growth. A tough banking sector, where swathes of jobs have been cut in recent months, also pushed net fees in the UK and Ireland down by 9 percent.

"Trading conditions in many markets became increasingly challenging through the quarter as concern about the global economy reduced confidence amongst our clients and candidates," Chief Executive Alistair Cox said on Wednesday, adding that he expected overall conditions to remain tough.

The recruitment sector has slowed rapidly since the second half of 2011 as global economy concerns force companies to delay hiring and unsettle candidates thinking of moving jobs.

This month rivals Robert Walters (RWA.L) and Michael Page International MPI.L both reported a drop in second-quarter fees as euro zone concerns weighed heavily on the sector.

Hays is expected to post a full-year pretax profit of 119.80 million pounds, according to a Reuters poll.

Shares in the firm, which now makes 70 percent of group revenue overseas, closed at 73.05 pence on Tuesday, valuing the business at around 985 million pounds.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment)