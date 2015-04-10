LONDON British recruiting firm Hays (HAYS.L) said it expected to see an improvement in its second-half operating profit after reporting an underlying 8 percent rise in third quarter net fees on strong demand in Europe, the UK and Asia.

The company, which places workers in areas such as finance, construction and IT, said it expected second half operating profits to be slightly ahead of its first half level of 81.5 million pounds.

Hays also reported the number of permanent job placements grew by 11 percent in the third quarter, on a like for like basis, whilst temporary placements grew by 6 percent.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)