Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
LONDON HBOS, the troubled lender taken over by Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) during the 2008 financial crisis, was guilty of "very serious misconduct" in failing to control risky lending, the financial watchdog said on Friday.
HBOS, at the time the country's biggest mortgage lender, breached rules requiring banks put in place adequate risk management systems, the Financial Services Authority said after completing an investigation into the failed lender.
HBOS ignored warnings from its internal risk officials and external auditor KPMG, the FSA said. The bank failed to rein in risky lending as its peers pulled out of the market amid deteriorating financial conditions from April 2008, it added.
However, the FSA said it did not plan to fine HBOS as any penalty would ultimately be borne by the taxpayer, which has already had to fund the government's bailout of HBOS' parent, Lloyds.
The FSA's investigation centred on the corporate lending division of HBOS' Bank of Scotland unit.
Lloyds said it welcomed the FSA's findings.
"This will help to draw a line under the events in question and allow the group to move forward," the bank said in a statement.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Huw Jones)
SEOUL South Korea has sued Nissan Motor's South Korean unit alleging that the Japanese car maker manipulated the fuel economy test results of its Infiniti Q50 sedan, a government official said on Tuesday.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.